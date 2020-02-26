Bridgeport News: School Threat At Central High

#Bridgeport CT– Late last night and early this morning the Bridgeport Police Department was made aware of a preliminary report of a Snapchat threat that was made against one of our high schools overnight. Police are aware of the threat and all agencies were notified internally immediately. We have a police presence at the school as a precaution. We have no information other than the Snapchat post to suggest that an incident may occur today. The investigation last night and early this morning did not produce any other information to suggest that the threat was legitimate and targeted in Bridgeport specifically. The Bridgeport Police in collaboration with the Superintendent and the Office of Emergency Management has implemented their emergency protocols at this time to ensure the continual safety of the students, staff, and community in and around Central High School. We will take every precaution to maintain the safety of all students and staff. We do ask that anyone with information pertaining to this threat to please contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS or notify school administration.

