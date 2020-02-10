Fairfield News: Attempted Forced Entry

UPDATE: Bridgeport Police have on suspect in custody on Fairfield Avenue and Poland Street. The call was originally called into a Bridgeport Police Officer who then relayed the call the Emergency Call Center who then notified Fairfield Police, so they did get a good head start but Bridgeport Police had their eyes open for them!!

2020-02-10@3:56am–#Fairfield CT– Two males on bicycles attempted to force their way in the back entrance by prying the door open at Dunkin Donuts on Tunxis Hill. They fled towards North Avenue.

