2020-02-13@11:30AMish– #Fairfield CT– A box truck that was stolen out of New York was located on I-95 northbound by state police near exit 18. The pursuit continued to exit 21, Mill Plain Road. The truck then attempted to get back on I-95 southbound but struck a guardrail on the on-ramp rolling the truck over. State police had their K-9 with them who then took a bite out of crime. The on-ramp was closed until 12:50pm but is now reopened.