Westport News: 17 Year-Olds Can Vote in Primaries – Must be 18 years old by November 3

#Westport, CT – The Registrars of Voters reminded residents today that those who will be 18 years old by November 3, 2020 can register and vote in both the April 28, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and the August 11, 2020 Primary.

What do you need to do?

1) REGISTER TO VOTE

If you have a valid CT Dept. of Motor Vehicles ID (license or non-driver) you can register online at https://voterregistration.ct.gov

If you need to register in another manner, contact us at registeredvoters@westportct.gov

2) CHOOSE A PARTY

Those who choose to be affiliated with the Democratic or Republican Parties will be able to vote in the parties’ respective primaries.

If you have already registered, but did not select affiliation with the Democratic or Republican Party, you may change your affiliation at https://voterregistration.ct.gov

This press release was made possible by: