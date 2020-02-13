Westport News: Kings Highway Bridge Roadwork

Westport, CT – Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced that the first phase of work on the Kings Highway Bridge over Willow Brook will be commencing on or about February 24. This first phase will involve the installation of a 36-inch diameter sleeve underneath the existing bridge to accommodate a 24-inch waterline. This is an important first step in the effort to replace the existing bridge later on in 2020.

In order to facilitate the work, it will be necessary to close Kings Highway at the actual bridge location. All residents and businesses that are adjacent to the bridge on either side will be able to access their properties during construction, but the bridge itself will be closed. It is anticipated that the first phase of the work will take up to two months. The actual bridge replacement work is expected to begin in early June of 2020.

The Kings Highway Bridge was originally constructed in the early 1900s. In August of 2016, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) conducted a bridge inspection and found it to be in critical condition. The CT DOT de-rated the allowable load for crossing the bridge to 4 tons, and directed the Town to prepare a replacement design. The bridge is eligible for State funding under the State Local Bridge program, which provides 50% reimbursement of costs.

