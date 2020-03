2020-03-22@10:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police and EMS were called to Clinton and Fairfield Avenue for a woman stabbed. The woman fled and was found in the 500 block Clinton Avenue. It turns out the woman was assaulted but not stabbed. Police received calls for the man who was allegedly responsible for assaulting the woman, being assaulted allegedly by family members at Howard and Fairfield Avenue. He was the only one transported to the hospital, the woman refused medical treatment.