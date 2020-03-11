Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2020-03-11@11:36pm–#Bridgeport CT– Neighbors called police to report they heard people yelling on Staples Street (Wood Avenue side), then shots rang out and a person was lying in the road. Police were quick to the scene but found no one in the street. About 15 minutes later police word from an area hospital (I didn’t hear which one) that gunshot victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Officers located evidence on Staples Street and are preserving the crime scene until detectives arrive to further investigate.