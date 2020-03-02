Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2020-03-01@9:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters quick work prevented a fire on the first floor of a multi-family brownstone from spreading to other apartments in the 800 block of Park Avenue. The fire appeared to be confined to the first-floor apartment on the left side. The building was evacuated and there did not appear to be anyone reported injured. Residents were seen outside with their children and pets. The Red Cross was called to help in those displaced and the fire marshall was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.