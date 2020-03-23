Norwalk News: 3 Found Dead In Garage

The Detective Bureau continues to investigate this morning’s incident with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The incident is being investigated as a family violence murder/suicide.

On March 23, 2020, at 7:35am Patrol Division Officers responded to 8 Elizabeth Street after Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 hang-up call. Arriving officers found 3 deceased persons in a detached garage on the property. The Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are on the scene at this time. Based upon the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

