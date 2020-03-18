Norwalk News: COVID-19 Precautions

The Norwalk Police Department is committed to providing quality service to the community. Due to COVID-19, we will be taking the following precautions:
Please call the routine number, 203-854-3000 instead of coming to the Police Department in person if it is safe to do so.
When calling the Police Department for any reason, please advise the call taker if you are sick or experiencing any symptoms such as: FEVER, COUGH or DIFFICULTY BREATHING.
Officers will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet or make contact via phone rather than in person when appropriate.
Public Fingerprinting and car seat installations are postponed until further notice The police department lobby remains open for emergency purposes. We are limiting access to routine service non-police services to appointment only. Please call the following numbers forinstruction on those services:
Records Unit: 203-854-3009
Property Unit: 203-854-3063
Animal Control: 203-854-3240
Please keep the safety of everyone in mind when requesting service and help limit the spread ofCOVID-19. We appreciate your anticipated patience and cooperation as we navigate through this
together.
