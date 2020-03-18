Norwalk News: COVID-19 Precautions

The Norwalk Police Department is committed to providing quality service to the community. Due to COVID-19, we will be taking the following precautions:

 Please call the routine number, 203-854-3000 instead of coming to the Police Department in person if it is safe to do so.

 When calling the Police Department for any reason, please advise the call taker if you are sick or experiencing any symptoms such as: FEVER, COUGH or DIFFICULTY BREATHING.

 Officers will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet or make contact via phone rather than in person when appropriate.

 Public Fingerprinting and car seat installations are postponed until further notice The police department lobby remains open for emergency purposes. We are limiting access to routine service non-police services to appointment only. Please call the following numbers forinstruction on those services:

 Records Unit: 203-854-3009

 Property Unit: 203-854-3063

 Animal Control: 203-854-3240

Please keep the safety of everyone in mind when requesting service and help limit the spread ofCOVID-19. We appreciate your anticipated patience and cooperation as we navigate through this

together.

