Norwalk News: Burglary Arrest

2020-03-07@3:45am–#Norwalk CT–Officers responded to a residence on Raymond Terrace or a burglary. The homeowner observed an unknown party enter a shed located to the rear of the property. The suspect had stolen fishing poles from the shed, and the homeowner provided a description to officers as well as showed them a video of the suspect.

A description of the suspect was relayed to other officers that were working. An officer on patrol observed an individual matching the description enter Ludlow Commons, an elderly housing complex. Inside, officers located Jose Crespo who was identified as the person seen on the video and arrested. The stolen items were recovered from a vehicle Crespo had driven to Ludlow Commons Arrested: Jose Crespo D.O.B 12-5-63 Charges: Burglary in the Third Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree Bond: $1,500 Court: 3/17/20

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com