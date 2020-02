#Norwalk CT–The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau is requesting public assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects. On Friday Feb 14, at around 0700 Chick-fil-A at 467 Connecticut Avenue was robbed. Pictures attached show two individuals and a vehicle that is believed to be involved in the crime. The Plate on the vehicle is NY “JCF6744”. Anyone who recognizes these individuals or this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3182 or cdowner@norwalkct.org