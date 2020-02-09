Norwalk News: Teens Arrested In Attempted Robbery

#Norwalk CT–On January 17, 2020, the Patrol Division investigated a robbery complaint on Academy Street. The initial investigation revealed that on January 16, 2020, two juveniles had attempted to rob a victim who was walking on Academy Street. During this incident, one of the juveniles grabbed the victim from behind and attempted to steal items while the other juvenile displayed a handgun. The victim, who was not injured, was able to fight them off and leave the area. The Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation and Detective English conducted interviews and obtained statements that ultimately led to the arrest of both juveniles. SVU Detectives arrested both juveniles on February 5, 2020. The handgun was recovered by the Norwalk Police Department during a separate incident involving the two juveniles on the evening of January 17, 2020. The handgun was found to be a facsimile firearm. The youths were released to the custody of their parents

This press release was made possible by: