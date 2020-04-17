Norwalk Police Need Your Help

#Norwalk CT–The Detective Bureau is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a larceny suspect. Approximately $8,000 – $9,000 in construction equipment was stolen out of a locked storage container, and the suspect attempted to break into a construction vehicle. A security camera on the premises captured a picture of the suspect which is attached to this email. Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Serio at 203-854-3188 or dserio@norwalkct.org.