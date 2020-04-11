Norwalk News: Man To Try And Beat Trespass Charges

#Norwalk CT–On April 7, 2020 at around 1 p.m. officers were patrolling the area of Cranbury Elementary School located at 10 Knowalot Ln. Officers were checking to ensure no unauthorized people were on school grounds because school is closed, and observed an occupied vehicle parked on the property. Officers observed the occupant of the vehicle, Troy Musacchio, was masturbating inside the vehicle while watching a pornographic movie on a phone. Musacchio was issued a misdemeanor summons and released from the scene. This incident remains under investigation. Arrested: Troy S. Musacchio ( D.O.B 2/22/68) Charges: Loitering on School Grounds, Public Indecency, Trespassing in the Second Degree Bond: Promise to Appear Court: Bridgeport Courthouse on April 24, 2020

