April Is Autism Awareness Month

The City of Norwalk has declared the month of April as Autism Awareness Month, and April 2 is World Autism Day. Historically, Norwalk Police Department has joined city officials for a special proclamation at the “Light It Up Blue” event that annually takes place at the Norwalk Town Green. This year, the Norwalk Police Department remains dedicated to our commitment to fostering understanding and acceptance of people with autism. We hope to spark an ongoing conversation in order to increase awareness of autism, and how it impacts residents in our own community.

We encourage our neighbors and community partners to join us in our efforts in one of the following ways:

 Wear blue or show off your Autism Awareness Puzzle Ribbon.

 Change your social media profile picture to show your support.

 Keep the conversation going at home.

For more information and resources locally, visit Autism Services & Resources Connecticut online at ct-asrc.org.

