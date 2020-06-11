Another Suicide In Public In Norwalk

2020-06-11@6:05pm–#Norwalk CT– Sad to report another public suicide, this time the parking lot at Department of Vehicles on Main Avenue, a person shot themselves in a parked car. Earlier, a person shot and killed themselves at a shooting range on New Cannan Avenue.

Derby also had their hands full with someone tried to kill themselves with their gas stove gas and a person trying to take their lives at Osborndale State Park.

Please say a prayer for them and those in need of help. If you are in distress please reach out to a trusted friend or family member or call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)