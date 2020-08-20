$404K For Norwalk Community College

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced that Norwalk Community College received a $404,073 Student Support Services grant from the Department of Education, which will provide students from disadvantaged backgrounds with one-on-one tutoring, free courses, assistance in course selection, cultural events, as well as personal counseling, career, and transfer counseling.

“In our global economy, one of our highest priorities should be to ensure that America’s students receive the education needed to compete for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Congressman Jim Himes. “Obtaining some form of higher education is quickly becoming a prerequisite for our 21st-century workforce. This grant will increase the retention and success for Norwalk Community College students.”

“The Trio/Student Support Service at Norwalk Community College is thrilled to be awarded funding to support students with comprehensive support services that help students to be successful throughout their academic careers at Norwalk Community College. ,” said Jacqueline Santiago, Student Support Services Program Director and Adjunct Professor.

