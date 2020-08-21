Silver Alert – Missing Juvenile

The Norwalk Department of Police Service has issued a Silver Alert for Angelina Ribeiro, who is a 14 years old. Angelina is 5’4” tall, weighs140 pounds and has green/ hazel eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue, bearing Connecticut Registration A70602, which has a bright orange Vaughn sticker on the front windshield.

Anyone who sees Angelina or can provide any information is asked to call 911. Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)