Norwalk News: Candle Starts Fire

Norwalk Fire responded to a house fire at 9 Marlin Drive. The fire started in the second-floor bedroom after a candle fell off the table.

The one occupant evacuated with no injuries. There was fire damage to the bedroom and hallway and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

The fire is still under investigation and the home is unfit for occupancy, displacing one man.

Fire marshal reminds us that when using candles as a light source during power outages, make sure they are away and clear of all combustible materials.

