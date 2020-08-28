Central Health Uniform

Nicole found her marketing niche when she was in school for nursing and found how extensive scrubs were. She has been selling them from her mobile store and at her location at 127 Tunxis Hill Rd Suite #2, in Fairfield. Nicole also found a niche with decorative Covid masks that have an anti-microbial covering them. She also stocks decorative non-skid sneakers for the comfort of not just nurses but for everyone. You have to see them! Central Uniform is located next door from Andros Diner. Her phone number is (203) 572-5495. See her product line at: https://centralhealthuniform.com/ or visit her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CentralHealthbpt/