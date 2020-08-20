My Car Is 19 Years And Still Going Strong!

Last month I took the old DoingItLocalMobile into Penfield Service Center 691 Post Road in Fairfield. I’m happy to say Robert Trez, the owner put the same great care into servicing the car like Nick Gramina from Fairfield Auto Care did before he retired. Finding a good mechanic who doesn’t take advantage of people could be hard.

My daughter now drives my 2001 Subaru Forester. She and the car are the same age (19)! If it weren’t reliable I would have her behind that wheel. If you have a child getting ready to off to college I highly recommend you have Bob look it over for your peace of mind1

I personally recommend Penfield Service Center, call them at 203 256-9201