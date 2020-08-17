Small Business Help

It bothers me to see businesses closing due to coronavirus shutdown. Through no fault of their own, businesses had to shut down without warning and no ability to prepare for this. What bothers me the most seeing their dreams destroyed. The brick and mortar or storefronts get hammed the most because they still had rent to pay while being closed with no income.

If you own a storefront business, I want to help. Email me at Steve@DoingItLocal.com (no Facebook Messanger-email only) with a brief message about your business, where it’s located and the type of business it is. This will be a Zoom interview so you will need to know how to use Zoom and have a very good connection. It will not be live but I will edit it with product images and video you provide to me.

Let’s get you busy and tell everyone what you do!