Westport Updates

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe issued the following statement today:

As we enter a new month of restrictions and regulations designed to keep ourselves and others safe, it is understandable that some are experiencing “Covid fatigue,” and perhaps are becoming too relaxed in abiding by public health requirements. Westport needs to remain vigilant. We must all maintain social distancing, not gather in large groups, practice diligent hand washing, and continue to be responsible by wearing a face covering whenever leaving our homes. This is especially important during the summer months when we are drawn outside to exercise, shop, dine outdoors and go to the beach. Wearing a face covering and wearing it properly over both the nose and mouth protects us and protects those we may come in contact with. To those who forget, or choose not to wear a face covering, you are placing those around you in an uncomfortable position, and may be putting their health at risk. Remember to bring your face covering as if it were your cell phone!

There are some who may not agree with the actions that are being taken by town health and safety officials but, please remember that the best interests of our residents and visitors are foremost in the decision making process. We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy all the Town’s amenities in a safe and responsible manner while respecting family, neighbors and friends. Everyone can help by wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.

To date, we have not mandated the wearing of face coverings because my leadership team believes that residents’ personal responsibility in insuring the virus does not spread in this community has a much stronger impact than the imposition of a mandate. I am confident that residents, visitors and guests will be considerate of others. If we are all wearing a face covering, then we are setting a positive example to those around us. Please continue to be respectful of others and wear face coverings properly at those times when you are required to do so.

Weekend Beach Traffic and Possible Closures

Residents are reminded that weekend traffic and possible overcrowding at town beaches may result in early closure. In an abundance of caution and to insure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a beach reaches a capacity where it is deemed impossible to maintain social distancing, it will be closed to additional beachgoers. Signage at key intersections on local roadways will inform drivers if a beach is closed, and traffic will be diverted from the area. Parking on local streets to avoid the parking lots will not be allowed.

Residents who wish to spend the day at a town beach are advised to arrive before 10am. If a beach closes, it may re-open mid to late afternoon, provided safer conditions relative to crowds and social distancing are observed at that time. The Town will make every effort to inform residents of the current conditions throughout the day via the Town of Westport and Parks and Recreation Department website homepages and the Town and Parks and Recreation Facebook pages so residents may plan their beach trip accordingly.

While in the Compo Beach area, you are reminded to wear a face covering when walking on the beach boardwalk, using the restrooms or area sidewalks, or at any other time when you are unable to maintain a six foot distance from others. Please have a face covering available at all times.

