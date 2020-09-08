Bridgeport News: Computer Theft

Bridgeport Police responded to a preliminary report of a party seen breaking into a commercial property in the 500th block of Barnum Ave (New England Tractor Training School). Upon arrival BPD Officers found a party matching the complainant description of the individual responsible hiding behind a concrete barrier. The complainant indicated that the party identified as Lonnie Pridgen 54yrs old of Bridgeport, had been burglarizing this location and another stealing computers and causing damage to the property. Lonnie Pridgen was detained and arrested for the following:

53a-103 BURGLARY 3RD DEG 1 COUNT

53a-107 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEG 1 COUNT

53a-115 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEG 1 COUNT

Bond set at $10,000.00