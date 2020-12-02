Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends Peacefully

2020-12-01@10:15pm–#Fairfield CT–Fairfield Police received a 911 call from a victim reporting a domestic

altercation with her boyfriend that was occurring at her home on Kings Highway. The victim was able to

run out of the home and call police reporting the violent behavior, which dispatchers relayed to

responding officers.

Officers arriving on the scene observed several windows around the home were actively being shattered by a

man on the second floor of the home. The man was identified as Derek Pflueger, 40, of

Stamford. Pflueger refused to come out of the home and continued to damage property inside. He made

several threats to harm himself, which prompted a response of trained police negotiators in addition to a

response from the Fairfield Emergency Services Unit.

After 4 hours of negotiations, Pflueger was taken into custody without incident after he surrendered. An

investigation determined that Pflueger was in Violation of a Protective Order which was placed upon him

by the court to prevent him from being in close proximity to the victim’s home. It was also determined that

he caused extensive damage inside the home, adding additional charges of Criminal Mischief and

Disorderly Conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 3 rd.

“We are thankful for the quick thinking of the victim, who got herself to a safe location and called for help.

After it was established that this was an isolated incident with no threat to neighbors and other innocent

bystanders, we were able to let our trained negotiators and time do the job. Thankfully no one was

injured” states Chief Christopher Lyddy.