2020-12-01@10:15pm–#Fairfield CT–Fairfield Police received a 911 call from a victim reporting a domestic
altercation with her boyfriend that was occurring at her home on Kings Highway. The victim was able to
run out of the home and call police reporting the violent behavior, which dispatchers relayed to
responding officers.
Officers arriving on the scene observed several windows around the home were actively being shattered by a
man on the second floor of the home. The man was identified as Derek Pflueger, 40, of
Stamford. Pflueger refused to come out of the home and continued to damage property inside. He made
several threats to harm himself, which prompted a response of trained police negotiators in addition to a
response from the Fairfield Emergency Services Unit.
After 4 hours of negotiations, Pflueger was taken into custody without incident after he surrendered. An
investigation determined that Pflueger was in Violation of a Protective Order which was placed upon him
by the court to prevent him from being in close proximity to the victim’s home. It was also determined that
he caused extensive damage inside the home, adding additional charges of Criminal Mischief and
Disorderly Conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 3 rd.
“We are thankful for the quick thinking of the victim, who got herself to a safe location and called for help.
After it was established that this was an isolated incident with no threat to neighbors and other innocent
bystanders, we were able to let our trained negotiators and time do the job. Thankfully no one was
injured” states Chief Christopher Lyddy.
Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends Peacefully
