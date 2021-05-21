Great Forecast! Good Time To Get The Car Washed!

Great forecast to get the car washed! Here’s some coupons to save you money!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.