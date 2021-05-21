Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Great Forecast! Good Time To Get The Car Washed!

Great forecast to get the car washed! Here’s some coupons to save you money!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

