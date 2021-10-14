Westport News: Distracted Driving Campaign

(Westport, CT – 10/13/2021) – The Westport Police Department is participating in The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s high visibility distracted driving enforcement campaign. In partnership with State and local law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign will increase efforts to enforce distracted-driving laws. This campaign will run from October 15 th to October 31 st , 2021.



Distracted driving is an activity that diverts attention from driving. Not surprisingly, texting while driving is one of the most dangerous distractions. Sending or reading a text takes one’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds and at 55 m.p.h., that is like driving the entire length of a football field with your eyes closed. Additionally, according to the NHTSA driving a vehicle while texting is six times more dangerous than intoxicated driving. Operating a motor vehicle requires the driver’s full attention and even a momentary distraction can lead to disastrous results. In Connecticut in 2019, more than 6,600 crashes were contributed to distracted driving and the NHTSA reported that between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. In addition to the safety risks associated with distracted driving, it can also be costly to violate Connecticut’s distracted-driving laws. Drivers who are ticketed are fined $200.00 for the first offense, $375.00 for the second offense, and $625.00 for the third and subsequent offenses.



The Connecticut Department of Transportation along with the Westport Police urges you to put your phone down when you get behind the wheel. Should you need to use your phone prior to reaching your destination, please pull over to a safe location first.

