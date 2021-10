2021-10-13@6:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– The University of Bridgeport was put in lock down due to a Bridgeport Police foot pursuit of an suspect possibly armed in the area of Burham/Iranistan Avenue according to police UB said Atlantic and Rennell Street. The lockdown was lifted within the hour. It is unknown if the suspect was captured. Remember when the citizens would get live warnings and updates in real time?