Fairfield News: Pursuit Terminated After Car Break In

Fairfield Police UPDATE:

On December 18, 2021 at approximately 10:15 AM, a resident of Hurd Street reported having just

observed two males attempting to enter a neighbor’s vehicle. The subjects fled the area in a silver Nissan

Altima, bearing a New Jersey license plate. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen vehicle which had

been taken in an armed car-jacking in New Haven, CT on 12/16/21.

The vehicle was later observed by police on Oldfield Road near Penfield Road. Officers observed that the

vehicle was occupied by at least three individuals.

The vehicle continued to Post Road and was in traffic at a red light near Sanford Street when the operator

observed a marked police vehicle in the area. The vehicle then began moving around traffic and

increased its speed. Officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle until it was observed entering I-95

Northbound via Mill Plain Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveling northbound on I-95. The vehicle failed to stop and

continued at a high rate of speed. In compliance with State of Connecticut pursuit policy, the attempt to

stop the vehicle was terminated and the Connecticut State Police were advised of the last known location

of the vehicle.

A subsequent investigation into the attempted theft on Hurd Street revealed that Nissan Altima arrived on

Hurd Street and the front seat passenger exited the vehicle and opened the front passenger door of a Hurd

Street resident’s unlocked vehicle. A rear seat passenger, began to walk across the street to another home,

when they were interrupted by another resident exiting their residence. The suspects then returned to the

Nissan and fled the area as described earlier. It appears nothing was actually taken from the vehicle,

likely due to the attempted theft being interrupted.

Any residents or business owners who have video surveillance of this incident are ask to contact the

Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or text ‘FPD’ plus your tip 847411 (TIP411) or go to

fpdct.com/tips.

2021-12-18@10:14am–#Fairfield CT– A car was broken into on Hurd Street, the responsible was in a stolen Nissan that was used in an armed robbery. Police located the vehicle after being read by a plate reader on the Post Road. A pursuit ensued when they refused to stop for police on the Post Road near the Community Theater. The pursuit found its way onto I-95 then 25 northbound before the pursuit was terminated. So if you saw the police cars you know what happened!

This press release was made possible by: