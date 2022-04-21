Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield Shop & Stroll

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 21, 2022

Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 28 and join us for the annual Town of Fairfield Shop & Stroll Into Spring Event!

20+ local merchants participating in this fun night of shopping and socializing! Mother’s Day and Graduations are right around the corner – shop local for all of your gifting needs!

Kick-Off Party at J.B. Percival Co (63 Unquowa Road) beginning at 5PM. Free Buy Local tote bags, discounts from merchants, chance to win a $25.00 Love Local Community eGift Card, and more! This year, we are partnering with the Fairfield Foundation for Education. Make a $20 donation by purchasing a ticket, which includes a special event wine glass, wine glass holder, and a complimentary glass of wine – all ticket proceeds and silent auction items, benefit the Fairfield Foundation for Education.

For more event information, visit experiencefairfieldct.org/springstroll!

This press release was made possible by:

https://www.bmwofbridgeport.com/2022-coe-winner/
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Checking Door Handles

Jan 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: On-Star Turns In Hit And Run Subscriber

Dec 25, 2021 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Lost Bag Gets Very Pricey

Nov 27, 2021 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield Shop & Stroll

Apr 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Fire At Kennel

Apr 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Shoplifters Cause Crash

Apr 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Seymour News: 3 Alarm Fire

Apr 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick