Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 28 and join us for the annual Town of Fairfield Shop & Stroll Into Spring Event!

20+ local merchants participating in this fun night of shopping and socializing! Mother’s Day and Graduations are right around the corner – shop local for all of your gifting needs!

Kick-Off Party at J.B. Percival Co (63 Unquowa Road) beginning at 5PM. Free Buy Local tote bags, discounts from merchants, chance to win a $25.00 Love Local Community eGift Card, and more! This year, we are partnering with the Fairfield Foundation for Education. Make a $20 donation by purchasing a ticket, which includes a special event wine glass, wine glass holder, and a complimentary glass of wine – all ticket proceeds and silent auction items, benefit the Fairfield Foundation for Education.

For more event information, visit experiencefairfieldct.org/springstroll!

