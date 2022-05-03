Fairfield Man Rescued From Fire.
FAIRFIELD, CT, 5/3/2022 : At approximately 5:06 AM, the Fairfield
Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a passerby
reporting smoke and fire coming from a house at 577 Kings
Highway East in Fairfield. Car 3, Engine 2 and Ladder 2 arrived
within four minutes of dispatch and reported fire showing from
the first floor of a residential home. Engine 2, under the
command of LT Robb Delmhorst, quickly attacked the fire while
Ladder 2 conducted a search of the residence. A male victim was
found on the first floor and removed by fire personnel to an
awaiting AMR ambulance who initiated advanced life support
treatment. The patient was transported to Bridgeport Hospital,
the patient’s condition is unknown at the time of this press
release
Incident Commander, A/C Roger Caisse stated “The
notification of fire by a passer-by contributed to the rapid
response, rescue and extinguishment of this fire.” Residents
are reminded to practice “Close before you doze” which involves
closing all doors in the home before sleep as this can help
create a barrier against deadly levels of toxic carbon monoxide,
smoke and flames, and potentially save someone’s life.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes
of arrival. Fire damage to the residence is estimated to be over
$250,000.00. The fire building was uninhabitable due to heavy
smoke damage throughout and fire damage to the first floor. The
Fire Marshal, A/C Phil Higgins, is investigating the cause of
this fire. The last fire unit cleared Kings Highway East at
6:59AM.