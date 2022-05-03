Fairfield Man Rescued From Fire.

FAIRFIELD, CT, 5/3/2022 : At approximately 5:06 AM, the Fairfield

Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a passerby

reporting smoke and fire coming from a house at 577 Kings

Highway East in Fairfield. Car 3, Engine 2 and Ladder 2 arrived

within four minutes of dispatch and reported fire showing from

the first floor of a residential home. Engine 2, under the

command of LT Robb Delmhorst, quickly attacked the fire while

Ladder 2 conducted a search of the residence. A male victim was

found on the first floor and removed by fire personnel to an

awaiting AMR ambulance who initiated advanced life support

treatment. The patient was transported to Bridgeport Hospital,

the patient’s condition is unknown at the time of this press

release



Incident Commander, A/C Roger Caisse stated “The

notification of fire by a passer-by contributed to the rapid

response, rescue and extinguishment of this fire.” Residents

are reminded to practice “Close before you doze” which involves

closing all doors in the home before sleep as this can help

create a barrier against deadly levels of toxic carbon monoxide,

smoke and flames, and potentially save someone’s life.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes

of arrival. Fire damage to the residence is estimated to be over

$250,000.00. The fire building was uninhabitable due to heavy

smoke damage throughout and fire damage to the first floor. The

Fire Marshal, A/C Phil Higgins, is investigating the cause of

this fire. The last fire unit cleared Kings Highway East at

6:59AM.