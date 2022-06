#Norwalk CT– #cttraffic–Drivers can expect right and center lane closures to take place on I-95 Northbound in Norwalk between Exit 14 (Fairfield Ave.) and Exit 16 (East Ave.). These closures will take place from Monday evening, June 20, until the morning of Thursday morning, June 23. The work schedule is 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Possible modifications or extensions of the work schedule may occur due to weather delays or other unexpected circumstances.

