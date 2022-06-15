Norwalk Street Closure

Strawberry Hill Avenue is closed between King Street and County Street due to a sewer line break. Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to increased Norwalk High School event traffic.
Anyone attending Middle School Graduations at Norwalk High School tonight are encouraged to park at Naramake Elementary School and walk to Norwalk High School
Detours to Norwalk High School are as follows:
Strawberry Hill to King Street to William Street to County Street or Westport Avenue to County Street
