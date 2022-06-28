Westport News: 2022 Fireworks Traffic Advisory



#Westport CT–The annual PAL fireworks display is set for Thursday June 30, 2022, with a raindate of Friday July 1, 2022. This is the largest annual Westport event featuringheavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic affecting all roads south of Greens FarmsRoad between Compo Road South and Hillspoint Road. It is recommended thatspectators plan to arrive early as traffic delays are inevitable. Daytime CompoBeach visitors are reminded the beach closes at 4:00 PM. Only those vehicles withfireworks passes will be allowed to remain within the beach. We ask those withfireworks passes to be standing by their vehicles at that time so Parks andRecreation staff can collect their pass. The beach should reopen to ticket holders by5:00 PM, however this determination will be made by Westport Parks andRecreation staff.Pedestrians attending the fireworks are reminded not to walk on the roads and touse sidewalks when going to and from Compo Beach. It is recommended thatpedestrians wear bright clothing and parents please always keep an eye on smallchildren!For ticket holders:- Access to the PAL Fireworks display will be through South Compo Road only.Hillspoint Road south of Greens Farms Road will be open to residents withresidences south of that intersection.- Firework attendees should display the ticket prominently on the dashboard so itcan be seen clearly when traveling to the event. They will be collected upon entryinto the parking area.- All ticket holders must be inside Compo Beach by 9:00 PM. No vehicular beachtraffic will be allowed south of the Minuteman statue after that time.For those who do not have tickets:- Vehicles without a ticket will not be able to go any further towardsCompo Beach than the Minuteman statue.- Those utilizing Uber, Lyft, or Taxi services will be directed straight pastthe Minuteman Statue on Compo Road South. There, visitors can walkfrom the area of Compo Road South and Soundview Drive to the beach.NOTE: If you choose to use this method of transportation return service.

This press release was made possible by: