Westport News: Day Time/Early Evening Motor Vehicle Burglaries

(Westport, CT 6/27/2022) This past Saturday (6/25/22), the Westport Police Department

investigated several motor vehicle burglaries, which occurred during the late afternoon and

early evening hours. In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors

were unlocked. Traditionally, this type of crime was committed during the overnight hours.

However, Westport and other communities are now seeing this activity at varying times of the

day.



The car burglaries that occurred on Saturday are being investigated by the department’s

detective bureau. Furthermore, additional patrols will be deployed as a preventative measure.

The Westport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to once again remind

everyone to lock your car(s) and bring your keys/fobs inside. It is also important to remember

to take valuables out of your car, such as cash, purses, wallets, and electronics.

Should someone witness a person actively burglarizing a car, please call the police

immediately and provide as much information as possible. However, under no circumstances

should anyone confront the suspect(s).