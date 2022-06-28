Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Day Time/Early Evening Motor Vehicle Burglaries

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 28, 2022

(Westport, CT 6/27/2022) This past Saturday (6/25/22), the Westport Police Department
investigated several motor vehicle burglaries, which occurred during the late afternoon and
early evening hours. In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors
were unlocked. Traditionally, this type of crime was committed during the overnight hours.
However, Westport and other communities are now seeing this activity at varying times of the
day.


The car burglaries that occurred on Saturday are being investigated by the department’s
detective bureau. Furthermore, additional patrols will be deployed as a preventative measure.
The Westport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to once again remind
everyone to lock your car(s) and bring your keys/fobs inside. It is also important to remember
to take valuables out of your car, such as cash, purses, wallets, and electronics.
Should someone witness a person actively burglarizing a car, please call the police
immediately and provide as much information as possible. However, under no circumstances
should anyone confront the suspect(s).

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

