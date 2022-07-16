Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 16, 2022

#Norwalk CT–On June 16, Mario York, a teacher at West Rocks Middle School, was arrested.An investigation was initiated on November 11, 2021, when a student at West RocksMiddle School reported that he was mistreated by Mr. Mario. Detective Kristina La Pakof the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit assumed the case and worked together with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation revealed that on October 29, 2021, Mario grabbed the student by his shoulder, while he was sitting in a chair, and pulled him causing the student to fall to the ground. Mario then dragged the student across the room while the student clung to another desk. Part of the incident was captured on video by another student. After consultation with the Stamford Superior Court, an arrest warrant was submitted and signed, charging Mr. Mario with Risk of Injury 53-21 and RecklessEndangerment 2nd degree 53a-64. Mr. Mario turned himself in on 6/16/2022 and was released on a $5,000.00 bond.


Arrested: York Mario, 61, of 320 Old Tavern Rd, Orange, CT

Charges: Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Risk of InjuryBond: $5,000

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: I-95 Crash

Jul 13, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Merritt Parkway Shutdown In Norwalk

Jul 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: House Fire

Jul 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Jul 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Missing A 4-Year-Old?

Jul 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: SUV Hits Parked Vehicles

Jul 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Fire In A Furniture Studio

Jul 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick