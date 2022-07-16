#Norwalk CT–On June 16, Mario York, a teacher at West Rocks Middle School, was arrested.An investigation was initiated on November 11, 2021, when a student at West RocksMiddle School reported that he was mistreated by Mr. Mario. Detective Kristina La Pakof the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit assumed the case and worked together with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation revealed that on October 29, 2021, Mario grabbed the student by his shoulder, while he was sitting in a chair, and pulled him causing the student to fall to the ground. Mario then dragged the student across the room while the student clung to another desk. Part of the incident was captured on video by another student. After consultation with the Stamford Superior Court, an arrest warrant was submitted and signed, charging Mr. Mario with Risk of Injury 53-21 and RecklessEndangerment 2nd degree 53a-64. Mr. Mario turned himself in on 6/16/2022 and was released on a $5,000.00 bond.



Arrested: York Mario, 61, of 320 Old Tavern Rd, Orange, CT

Charges: Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Risk of InjuryBond: $5,000