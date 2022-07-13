Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

Bob Stefanowski on Record High Inflation 

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 13, 2022

Bob Stefanowski, candidate for Governor of Connecticut, reacts to today’s news that inflation in America has hit a 40-year high for the second month in a row, now at 9.1%.

“Today Connecticut families and small businesses face inflation at another record high, prices on everything are going up again, and our state crashed fifteen spots in the CNBC ranking for business friendliness with high cost of living, and high cost of doing business as the top reasons. 

Governor Lamont knows that his tax hikes now and over the years are making it harder for families, and small businesses to weather these tough times, but he hasn’t rolled back one of his tax hikes, not even his tax on food.” 

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

