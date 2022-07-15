Stefanowski Campaign on DGA Ad 

Branford, CT– Liz Kurantowicz, advisor to Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for Governor of Connecticut, reacts to today’s advertisement posted by a Political Action Committee funded by the Democratic Governor’s Association (DGA).

“We know Ned Lamont is stuck on the same old tired policies and his friends at big money super PACs will say and do whatever they want to keep him in office. We’re running a different campaign with new ideas while Ned Lamont and democrats in Washington, D.C. are taking us back to inflation we haven’t seen in 40 years and the same status quo that’s costing families and businesses thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Liz Kurantowicz.