Police UPDATE: Reportedly, a 30 year old male damaged some/most of his hand while using fireworks. Several callers contacted 911, the male was found by first responders at the intersection of Noble/Shelton and was transported to BPT hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his hand

2022-07-04@ 9:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man received a serious hand injury on Shelton Street near Noble Avenue. There are is further information at this time.