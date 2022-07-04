Norwalk News: House Fire

2022-07-04@6:26pm–#Norwalk CT– #ctfire-Norwalk Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Esquire Road. Working smoke alarms awakened the occupants of the split-level single-family home who were able to safely exit the structure and call 911. Four Engine Companies, 2 Trucks, a Rescue, and a Command Car arrived on scene to discover a fire that started in a rear screened in porch had extended into the family’s living room. The fire was placed under control in 25 minutes after arrival. Fire Inspector Dave Burrows remained on scene for the origin and cause investigation.