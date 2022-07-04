Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: House Fire

Jul 4, 2022

2022-07-04@6:26pm–#Norwalk CT– #ctfire-Norwalk Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Esquire Road. Working smoke alarms awakened the occupants of the split-level single-family home who were able to safely exit the structure and call 911. Four Engine Companies, 2 Trucks, a Rescue, and a Command Car arrived on scene to discover a fire that started in a rear screened in porch had extended into the family’s living room. The fire was placed under control in 25 minutes after arrival. Fire Inspector Dave Burrows remained on scene for the origin and cause investigation.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

