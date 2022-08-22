Bridgeport News: Suspect Apprehended In Shots Fired/Crash

2022-08-21@11:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night police received a ShotSpotter activation in the Highland Avenue area along with calls for a multi-car accident. While investigating the incident Police located two people who fled the scene. They were apprehended after a brief chase on person was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

That person was later identified as Joshua Agosto, 19 years of age from Bridgeport was charged with the following: 53a-212 STEALING FIREARM 1 count, 29-35(a) CARRYING PISTOL WO PERMIT 1 count, 53-203 ILL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 count, 53a-180aa BREACH OF PEACE 1ST DEG 1 count, 53a-216 CRIMINAL USE OF WEAPON 1 count, 53a-63 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEG 3 counts, and 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING 1 count. The bond was set at $250,000.00

In addition to the shots fired a vehicle was recovered that was reportedly involved in a Seymour CT, carjacking. That vehicle was towed away and secured by Bridgeport PD.

While further investigating the multi-MVA, Bridgeport PD arrested Janice Jeanette Falcon age 27 from Bridgeport on the following: 14-147(a) FALSIFY MARKER/LICENSE/RGSTRTN 1 count, 14-213b ILL OPN MV without MINIMUM INSURANCE 1 count and 14-36(a) OPERATE MV WITHOUT LICENSE 1 count. She was issued a summons.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.