Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

Aug 4, 2022

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
One stone is of PFC Morris J. Cohen who served in the US Army during WWII. The other stone is a mother, Gertrude Jones who passed in 1981. Cohen’s year of death is hard to make out, looks like 1983.
Frank Recchia of News12 plans a report on Saturday. If you know or are related to either of these two people please message Frank on Facebook.


We have a lot of sharp viewers, so post any information below in the comments (f you have links that is ideal).

