Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.

Christian Borrero was charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Robbery First Degree, Threatening First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Larceny Sixth Degree. Borrero was arraigned at Derby Superior Court, held on a $1,000,000.00 bond and his next court date is October 27, 2022.