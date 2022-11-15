Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 15, 2022

Fairfield News: K-9 Ruger Crosses the “Rainbow Bridge”

#Fairfield CT– I’m sad to report that K-9 Ruger of the Fairfield Police Department was put down this morning. In 2011 Ruger was the first K-9 in the Fairfield Police Department. His handler was Officer Kevin Wells. In 2015 Ruger suffered on-the-job injuries that forced his retirement. Ruger was named after the Ruger Firearms company headquarters in Southport. The K-9 program in Fairfield is funded by private funds from citizens, school children participating in fundraisers, and local businesses like BMW of Bridgeport. Ruger was 12 years old.

Job well done and thank you for your service, Ruger!

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash

Nov 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life

Nov 13, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Nov 12, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Westport

I-95 Rollover

Nov 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Nov 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Tobacco Compliance Inspections

Nov 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

I-95 Crash

Nov 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick