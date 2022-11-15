Fairfield News: K-9 Ruger Crosses the “Rainbow Bridge”

#Fairfield CT– I’m sad to report that K-9 Ruger of the Fairfield Police Department was put down this morning. In 2011 Ruger was the first K-9 in the Fairfield Police Department. His handler was Officer Kevin Wells. In 2015 Ruger suffered on-the-job injuries that forced his retirement. Ruger was named after the Ruger Firearms company headquarters in Southport. The K-9 program in Fairfield is funded by private funds from citizens, school children participating in fundraisers, and local businesses like BMW of Bridgeport. Ruger was 12 years old.

Job well done and thank you for your service, Ruger!