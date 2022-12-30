Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Needs Your Help

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 29, 2022

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 2:52 am the Bridgeport Police were dispatched to a fatal crash at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Waterview Avenue. Sergeant Darryl Wilson is looking for assistance with identifying the operator of this 2021 silver Dodge Challenger bearing New Jersey registration W13NWL. The vehicle was seen in the immediate area at the time of the collision. The operator is wanted for questioning at this time. The fatal collision is currently being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

