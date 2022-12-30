Bridgeport Police Needs Your Help

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 2:52 am the Bridgeport Police were dispatched to a fatal crash at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Waterview Avenue. Sergeant Darryl Wilson is looking for assistance with identifying the operator of this 2021 silver Dodge Challenger bearing New Jersey registration W13NWL. The vehicle was seen in the immediate area at the time of the collision. The operator is wanted for questioning at this time. The fatal collision is currently being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team

