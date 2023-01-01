Seymour Water Main Break and Route 67 Closure

2023-01-01@2:15pm–#Seymour CT–#cttraffic–: Water Main Break on Route 67 shuts down road in both directions in Seymour and leaves numerous residents without water.

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 1230 hours, The Town of Seymour

was made aware of a water main break on Route 67 in the area of Day Street and

Washington Avenue. The road is closed in both directions. Currently Seymour Fire

Department personnel is on the scene assisting Seymour Police.

The water line involved appears to be a sixteen (16”) inch line. Aquarion Water Company is on scene shutting off water and assessing the damage. The State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified.

Detours are currently in place. Emergency Services will remain available and able to assist. Please avoid the area if possible. Restoration times are not yet available. Repairs and corrections may take an extended period of time.

