Valley

Ansonia Man Arrested on Unlawful Restraint, Prostitution Charges

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 21, 2023

#Shelton CT–On 2-21-23, Shelton Police arrested 28-year-old, Daqwon Graham, of Ansonia and charged him with unlawful restraint 2nd degree, threatening 2nd degree, and promoting prostitution 3rd degree.

The arrest stems from a complaint Shelton Police Department received on 02/21/2023 at approximately 2:00 AM, where a female victim was reportedly taken from a New London Hotel against her will and was now at a Shelton Hotel located on Bridgeport Ave.

Patrol Officers responded to the Hotel on Bridgeport Ave. and spotted the victim and Graham walking towards the rear exit. Officers identified the victim and Graham.

The victim reported to Officers that she was brought from New London against her will to the Shelton Hotel. The victim reported to police that she was threatened by Graham during the incident. While on scene Officers confirmed Graham rented a room at the hotel, which adult escort services were believed to have been occurring in. Graham posted a $75,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on 03/15/2023.

