Norwalk News: Person Shot

On February 20, 2023 at 6:17 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call of

an individual has sustained a gunshot within a residence on Dry Hill Road. Multiple

Norwalk Police Officers rushed to the scene, along with paramedics and fire personnel.

Upon arrival, officers searched the scene, located a male victim, and secured a

handgun. The male was provided emergency medical aid, and rushed to Norwalk

Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Detectives arrived on the scene and

initiated an investigation.

At this time the male victim is receiving care for his critical injuries. Investigators are

actively working to determine what led up to the shooting incident, and have determined

that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the Norwalk Community. The Norwalk

The police Department requests that any persons with information regarding this incident

contact lead investigator, Detective Ribisl, by telephone at 203-854-3029 or by email at

Rribisl@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be shared utilizing one of the three

methods listed below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

