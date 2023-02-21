Norwalk News: Person Shot

On February 20, 2023 at 6:17 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call of
an individual has sustained a gunshot within a residence on Dry Hill Road. Multiple
Norwalk Police Officers rushed to the scene, along with paramedics and fire personnel.
Upon arrival, officers searched the scene, located a male victim, and secured a
handgun. The male was provided emergency medical aid, and rushed to Norwalk
Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Detectives arrived on the scene and
initiated an investigation.
At this time the male victim is receiving care for his critical injuries. Investigators are
actively working to determine what led up to the shooting incident, and have determined
that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the Norwalk Community. The Norwalk
The police Department requests that any persons with information regarding this incident
contact lead investigator, Detective Ribisl, by telephone at 203-854-3029 or by email at
Rribisl@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be shared utilizing one of the three
methods listed below.
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
