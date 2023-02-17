Norwalk News: Shots Fired Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On January 6, 2023, at 11:51pm, the Norwalk Combined Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the Garner Street area. Responding Patrol Division Officers discovered evidence that shots had been fired, and thankfully no one was injured. The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and determined that multiple suspects had fired shots at a victim on Garner Street. Based upon their investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects.

On January 11, 2023, Norwalk Detectives, assisted by the Emergency Service Unit Tactical ResponseTeam arrested two suspects at their homes, as previously reported. Norwalk Police Detectives continued the investigation and developed the identity of a third suspect, Dashanti Ray Patterson-Hamlin, along with probable cause to apply for a warrant for his arrest. On February 16, 2023.

Detectives obtained said arrest warrant, located, and arrested Patterson-Hamlin.

Arrested: Dashanti Ray Patterson-Hamlin, 29, of Ferris Ave., Norwalk, CT.

Charges: Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st

Bond: $200,000 Court date: February 24, 2023